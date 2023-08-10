Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell to Headline 2023 Healing Appalachia Benefit Concert

The full lineup for this year’s Healing Appalachia benefit concert has been revealed. Announced today (August 10), Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit join Tyler Childers and Trey Anastasio, and Classic TAB as headliners for the three-day fundraising event.

Videos by American Songwriter

Set for September 21-23 at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg, West Virginia, Healing Appalachia 2023 marks the festival’s most extensive list of performers since its launch in 2018. This year’s list of scheduled acts includes Gov’t Mule, Umphreys’ McGee, Charles Wesley Godwin, Marcus King, 49 Winchester, Amythyst Kiah, Katie Pruitt, Arlo McKinley, John R. Miller, Tommy Prine, Kelsey Waldon, William Matheny, Emily Nenni, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, Tre Burt, Drayton Farley, Ritch Henderson, Tim Goodin, Jeremy Short, John Inghram Band, Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns, Stereophonic, and Kindred Valley.

[RELATED: Tyler Childers Announces New Album, Shares Powerful Video for “In Your Love”]

The non-profit volunteer group, Hope in the Hills, will produce the star-studded annual event. Through events like Healing Appalachia, the organization works to help raise awareness around opioid addiction and fund recovery programs within the region.

“West Virginia still has the highest rate of fatal overdoses in the nation, but the number of overdoses in-state did go down in 2022,” Dave Lavender, Hope in the Hills board president, says in a statement. “As daunting as the opioid crisis is, hope is actually building here in West Virginia and across Appalachia. Robust and resilient communities of healing are forming over this open wound. We want ‘Healing Appalachia’ to be a place to celebrate and foster that hope of recovery and wellness. We can’t wait to gather in person again to share the magic of live music, to celebrate recovery and give folks a space and time to make connections and create new, healthy, joy-filled memories.”

Childers, a Kentucky native, has performed at every Healing Appalachia benefit since its launch. The singer/songwriter’s appearance comes just days after revealing details of his upcoming studio album, Rustin’ in the Rain.

Yesterday (August 9), Childers’ “Way of the Triune God (Hallelujah Version)” was nominated for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year at the 54th annual Dove Awards.

A limited amount of general admission tickets and RV camping passes for Hope in the Hills’ Healing Appalachia 2023 benefit concert are currently on sale via HealingAppalachia.org.

Photo Credit: Sam Waxman