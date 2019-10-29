The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series® announced that GRAMMY-nominated, Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Kesha will headline a free concert as part of the 2019 Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll® Las Vegas Marathon & ½ Marathon, the biggest and best night race in the world.

Based on runner feedback, race organizers also announced the decision to move the concert to the Saturday night before Sunday’s main event allowing for runners participating in any distance the ability to enjoy the performance. Kesha will get the expected 40,000 registered athletes along with their family, friends and local community moving at Las Vegas Festival Grounds following the 5K night run on Saturday, Nov. 16. The marathon, half marathon and 10K will follow on Sunday, Nov. 17 under the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas, giving runners the unique and exclusive ability to Run the Strip at Night™ with music and entertainment throughout.

“Closing down the Las Vegas Strip for runners is a big deal, and we wanted to find a performer to match that level of excitement over race weekend—Kesha fits the bill perfectly and should give our athletes a great ‘shake out’ the night before the 10K, half marathon and marathon,” said Stacey Campbell, Executive Race Director for Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon & ½ Marathon. “Kesha’s music embodies the inclusive and energetic nature of the running community, and the new Saturday night concert will set the tone for an unforgettable experience for participants and the local community. We’re thrilled that she will be the first female headliner to grace the Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas stage.”

Kesha adds, “Singing for the runners of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas race will be a unique experience. Runners have an inherent energy and strength that reveals amazing self-empowerment, focus and determination to get through the toughest moments, which is something I can relate to. It’s an honor to join the acclaimed performers that have headlined this event in previous years, and I can’t wait to bring my own wild, fun, and hopefully encouraging running-conducive energy for everyone to enjoy for the big race!!!”

With over 100 million digital tracks and streams sold worldwide, Kesha has had an impressive 10 Top 10 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 and received dozens of nominations from the GRAMMY Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and others. Her most recent album ‘Rainbow’ was called an “artistic feat” by Entertainment Weekly and “the best music of her career” by Rolling Stone. Kesha becomes the first female headliner for the Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas, joining the ranks of other past performers, including The Goo Goo Dolls, Kid Rock, All-American Rejects, Capital Cities, Snoop Dogg, and Macklemore, whom she toured with last year.

“Vegas is excited for the addition of Kesha to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon weekend,” said Pat Christenson, President of Las Vegas Events. “The new Saturday night concert will be great for participants and the city. We’re looking forward to welcoming participants from around the world to enjoy a memorable race experience!”

In addition to Kesha’s headlining concert on Saturday night, live bands and DJs of every genre will play along the racecourse on race day Sunday encouraging runners as they make their way to the finish line. There are also plans to announce additional pre-race entertainment for participants on Sunday.

Runners of all levels will descend upon the Vegas Strip on November 16-17 and use the Beat in Their Feet™ for a one-of-a-kind night race experience at the 2019 Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon & ½ Marathon. The approximately 40,000 runners will take in the sights and sounds of Vegas as they pass the iconic ‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign, The Fountains of Bellagio, Fremont St., downtown Las Vegas, and Volcano at The Mirage Hotel & Casino. With runners coming from all 50 states, last year saw 86 countries, regions and territories from as far as United Arab Emirates, Australia, China, and South Africa represented for their chance to Run the Strip at Night on the famed Las Vegas Boulevard.

Participants will pick up race packets at the three-day Health & Fitness Expo taking place November 14-16 located in the Las Vegas Convention Center, where they will be able to shop the latest and greatest in running and nutrition trends.





