2021 VMAs: Machine Gun Kelly’s Wild Night

In a night of much pomp and glitter and star power, perhaps one person rose above the rest with the most attention-grabbing charisma and eye-popping events—and that someone is, of course, Machine Gunny Kelly.

The rap star turned pop-punk artist first nearly got into a fistfight with professional MMA fighter and boxer, Connor McGregor, before the show began, which you can see here:

MGK also locked tongues with actress and model, Megan Fox, upon winning his most recent award, which you can voyeuristically view here:

From the red carpet to the #VMAs stage, these duos kept us fed allllll night long. 💛 💕 pic.twitter.com/iTOt9iJnSo — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021

The compelling “Blonde Don” artist also performed his song, “Papercuts,” at the awards show:

Oh, yeah, and Machine Gun Kelly also won for his song, “My Ex’s Best Friend”:

“Shout out to the EMO kids for bringing it all back,” MGK said in his speech. “I wanna thank Slim and Rook and Base for starting this song on a tour bus with me years ago and Travis Barker for pushing me to make this song what it was. I also want to thank my label for putting it out when I called them the day before it was supported to be released and I was like ‘I hate it don’t put it out.’ Thank you for not listening to me, I love this song.”

For MGK, also known as Colson Baker, who released his most recent album, Tickets to My Downfall, in 2020, the past few years have been tumultuous and successful. It is rumored that his next album, Born With Horns, which the artist made in collaboration with drummer and producer, Travis Barker, is set to drop later this year.