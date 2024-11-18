Machine Gun Kelly Will Advise Gwen Stefani’s Team During ‘The Voice’ Playoff Rounds

At this point, the great Nostradamus himself couldn’t have predicted the career trajectory of one Machine Gun Kelly. Getting his start in rap music, the Cleveland-raised artist, 34, pivoted first to pop-punk and then to country. In another unprecedented move, the “Bad Things” singer will join The Voice this week as Gwen Stefani’s playoff advisor.

Gwen Stefani Welcomes Machine Gun Kelly’s “Fresh Perspective”

The Voice will wrap up its season 26 Knockout Rounds during tonight’s (Monday, Nov. 18) episode. Each artist must individually compete against two fellow team members, performing a song of their choice. The coaches will choose one of the three to advance to the Playoff Rounds—the final, and arguably most important, phase before the Live Shows.

With the stakes higher than ever, coach Gwen Stefani is overjoyed to welcome Machine Gun Kelly as her playoff advisor. MGK previously appeared on the show in 2017, when he performed “Home” alongside collaborators X Ambassadors and Bebe Rexha.

In an interview with People, Gwen Stefani opened up on working with MGK. “He has such an identity as far as self-style and the way he puts himself out there with his artistry and creativity. He’s bold,” said the “Hollaback Girl” singer. “He sees things from a fresh perspective.”

“Dream Chasing Is So Cool”

Not only is Machine Gun Kelly thrilled to work with Stefani in “any capacity,” he is overjoyed to play a small (but meaningful) role in the aspiring artists’ journeys.

“Dream chasing is so cool. This is a great platform for people to come and present their talent,” he said. “And if anything, if they don’t walk away with the win, they still walk away with knowledge which is also a win.”

Despite entering the industry more than a decade ago, MGK admitted to still feeling “like so much of a student.”

“So it’s hard to be in this role, but hopefully I added something,” he said.

Tune in to The Voice Tuesday (Nov. 19) at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBC to watch Machine Gun Kelly mentor Team Gwen.

Featured image by Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock