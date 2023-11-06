Watch Wynonna Judd Serve as Mega Mentor During Final Round of Battles on ‘The Voice’ Tonight

There won’t be just one leading woman in country music filling the coaching role on The Voice Monday (November 6). Along with current coach Reba McEntire, Wynonna Judd is scheduled to serve as a Mega Mentor on tonight’s episode and will coach contestants who have made it through the recent Battles rounds as they enter the 3-Way Knockouts.

Judd first revealed her Mega Mentor appearance with an X post on Halloween. “I’m a Judd, not a judge,” she wrote. “It is such a privilege to be the Mega Mentor on this season of [‘The Voice’].”

Last season, McEntire served as a Mega Mentor before being promoted to coach for season 24. McEntire has already signed on for season 25 and will be joined by country duo Dan + Shay, who will serve as the first duo coaches on The Voice.

Still on her Back to Wy Tour, Judd has been performing her first two albums—her 1992 self-titled debut and 1993 follow-up Tell Me Why. The tour is scheduled to wrap up in Knoxville, Tennesee on December 1 with an additional date on February 1, 2024, at the Key Western Festival in Key West, Florida.

I’m a Judd, not a judge. 😁 It is SUCH a privilege to be the Mega Mentor on this season of @NBCTheVoice l!!!! Tune in 11/6 on NBC! pic.twitter.com/qDy4CEYqeN — Wynonna (@Wynonna) October 31, 2023

In September, Judd released the reimagined version of The Judds‘ 1985 No. 1 hit “Cry Myself to Sleep” as a duet with Trisha Yearwood. The song is featured on the recently released A Tribute to the Judds, which also includes guests Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, LeAnn Rimes, Carly Pearce, Wendy Moten, and Voice coach McEntire, among others.

“To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special,” wrote Judd in a social media post on the official Judds pages. “These songs are so timeless and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come.”

Judd will return to NBC on December 7 when she hosts Christmas at the Opry on NBC. The special will also feature Voice alum Kelly Clarkson and This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz among the line of performers. Country artists Trace Adkins, BRELAND, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, Chris Janson, Meghan Patrick, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Adam Doleac, are also set to appear.

