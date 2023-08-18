Dolly Parton Shares Beatles Cover “Let It Be,” Featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

Dolly Parton reunited Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr of the Beatles for a cover of their 1970 hit “Let It Be.” It’s one of the collaborative tracks on her upcoming rock album Rockstar, out November 17.

Videos by American Songwriter

Along with McCartney and Starr, Peter Frampton and Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood also appear on Parton’s cover of “Let It Be.” Released on the Beatles’ 12th and final album, Let It Be, the title track went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the band’s final single before McCartney left the band.

The 30-track Rockstar marks Parton’s 49th studio album and features a number of original tracks, including “World on Fire” and “Bygones,” featuring Rob Halford of Judas Priest. The project also features a collection of covers and featured guests.

[RELATED: 5 Songs Dolly Parton Plans to Cover on Her ‘Rock Star’ Album]

In the months leading up to her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 5, 2022, Parton has kept her promise to release a rock album and revealed more of the songs she intends to include on her album. Parton has already released her cover of Heart’s “Magic Man,” featuring Ann Wilson and a Queen medley of “We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions.”

Several other songs covered by Parton on the album, include the Journey classic “Open Arms” with Steve Perry, “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Prince’s “Purple Rain,” the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.”

Other featured guests on the album, include John Fogerty on the 1970 Creedence Clearwater Revival song “Long As I Can See the Light,” a duet with Joan Jett with her 1988 hit “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Heartbreaker,” featuring Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo. Elton John also sings his 1974 hit “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” which he later covered with George Michael.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Covers Queen’s “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You”]

“I’m so excited to finally present my first rock and roll album, ‘Rockstar,’” said Parton. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together.”

‘Rockstar’ Track List:

“Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)

“World On Fire”

“Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)

“Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)

“Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

“Long As I Can See The Light” (feat. John Fogerty)

“Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)

“I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

“What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

“Purple Rain”

“Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)

“I Hate Myself For Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

“Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)

“Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

“Keep On Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)

“Heart Of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)

“Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” (feat. Elton John)

“Tried To Rock And Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

“Stairway To Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

“We Are The Champions”

“Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

“My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon)

“What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry)

“You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

“Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

“Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)

“I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

“Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

“Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

Photo: Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame