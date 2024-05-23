Famed Simpsons Voice Actor Is Starting a Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band—Meet Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band

Now that’s some serious fan behavior! Famed Simpsons voice actor Hank Azaria has just launched a Bruce Springsteen tribute band. The band, aptly named Hank Azaria & The EZ Street Band, will perform their first set on August 1 in New York City at Le Poisson Rouge. The performance will directly benefit the non-profit organization Four Through Nine, which works on social justice and education initiatives.

According to a press release for the show, the setlist will feature a ton of Springsteen hits and lesser-known tracks. One can only expect the show to feature Azaria’s comedic flair and the band’s excellent music.

Who Is Hank Azaria?

Hank Azaria is a professional voice actor known for his work on The Simpsons and Brockmire. He has famously been the voice of The Simpsons characters Moe and Chief Wiggum for years. He’s a bit of a legend in the voice-acting world for his contributions.

On the formation of the new cover band, Azaria said that he has “never worked harder preparing for any role than I did in perfecting a singing vocal impression of Bruce.”

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my time and use my passion for voices than playing these songs for a crowd that loves them and lovingly tribute Bruce, while raising money for folks who need it,” Azaria also said.

It’s unclear if Azaria will tour with the new Springsteen tribute band or if the formation is going to be a one-time stint for Four Through Nine.

The real Bruce Springsteen is currently on a world tour with the E Street Band for a number of stadium concerts.

If you’re in New York and want to check out the benefit show, tickets will be available via Dice.fm.

