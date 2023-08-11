Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll and More Pay Tribute to The Judds with All-Star Tribute Album

A star-studded list of artists from country music and beyond will celebrate the music of the Judds with a new tribute album. Set for release on October 27, A Tribute to the Judds will feature reimagined version of 15 tracks made famous by the beloved duo.

Wynonna Judd will join Trisha Yearwood for a new take on “Cry Myself to Sleep,” the moving single she and her late mother, Naomi Judd, took to No. 1 in 1986. An all-star cast of artists from country, bluegrass, R&B, and beyond will sing the remaining career-spanning tracks on A Tribute to the Judds.

Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson team up for their take on “Mama He’s Crazy,” while husband and wife Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani put their stamp on “Love Is Alive.” The album opens with a new version of the duo’s feminine anthem, “Girls Night Out,” performed by Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Jennifer Nettles, and Gabby Barrett.

Other special guests lending their talents to the tribute record include Ashley McBryde, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Jamey Johnson, Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, LeAnn Rimes, Megan Moroney, Molly Tuttle, O.N.E. The Duo, Raul Malo, Rob Ickes, Shelly Fairchild, Sonya Isaacs, The Fisk Jubilee Singers, Trey Hensley, and Wendy Moten.

“To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special,” Wynonna Judd says in a statement. “These songs are so timeless, and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come.”

The project continues the collaborative spirit of The Judds’ Final Tour, which stopped in cities across the U.S. in 2022. The trek was originally scheduled as a part of The Judds’ planned reunion, which came to a sudden halt after Naomi Judd died following a battle with mental illness just weeks after the tour was announced.

Wynonna Judd opted to move forward with the dates as a gift to the duo’s dedicated fans and recruited Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Martina McBride, and other country stars to join her on stage for the limited run of shows.

A Tribute to the Judds Track List:



1. “Girls Night Out” – Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Jennifer Nettles, Gabby Barrett

2. “Mama He’s Crazy” – Lainey Wilson and Dolly Parton

3. “Why Not Me” – Megan Moroney

4. “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days)” [feat. Sonya Isaacs] – Cody Johnson

5. “Rockin’ With The Rhythm Of The Rain” – Ashley McBryde and Shelly Fairchild

6. “Young Love (Strong Love)” – Ella Langley and Jamey Johnson

7. “Have Mercy” – LeAnn Rimes

8. “Love Is Alive” – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

9. “Had A Dream (For The Heart)” – Wendy Moten and O.N.E The Duo

10. “I Know Where I’m Going” – Barnett, Lynne & West

11. “Let Me Tell You About Love” – Carl Perkins and Raul Malo

12. “John Deere Tractor” – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Molly Tuttle

13. “Cry Myself To Sleep” – Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood

14. “Love Can Build A Bridge” – Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, and The Fisk Jubilee Singers

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)