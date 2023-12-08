Ashley Judd Labels Sister Wynonna Judd the “G.O.A.T” After Attending Glorious Performance

Wanting to celebrate the music she once created with her mother, Naomi Judd, Wynonna Judd created the Back To Wy Tour in late October. Throughout the following months, the singer toured 15 cities, sharing her legacy while introducing herself to a younger generation. With a career spanning decades, the singer, once part of The Judds, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2022. But not ready to step away from the stage or fans, the singer continued to tour. And according to her sister, Ashley, Wynonna is simply the “G.O.A.T.”

Celebrating the end of the tour on December 1, Wynonna took to the stage one last time, serenading fans with her talent. While people from all over the country attended the show, Ashley was also in the crowd, watching her sister perform. Moved by her sister, Ashley decided to share a message on Instagram, praising her sister for keeping their mother’s legacy alive.

Sharing a collage of photos of the sisters together, Ashley took a trip down memory lane, recalling what it was like growing up with Wynonna. She wrote, “My big sister. My protector who powdered me when I was an infant, let me do her Civics homework when I was in 6th grade (which made me feel “big”), who taught me how to drive (it was a 1957 Chevy), with whom I compared mosquito bites after we played in eastern Kentucky creeks looking for crawdads. Oh, yes, she happened to sing some, too.”

Thanking Fans For Their Love And Support

Besides giving fans a glimpse into their life before fame, Ashley continued her heartfelt message, proving how dedicated Wynonna is when it comes to her talent and more importantly, the legacy she helped create. “This past Friday, she sang in Knoxville, and it was glorious. My favorite songs are the ones our Mama wrote, so customized for her voice are they. Thank you to fans for loving my sister @wynonnajudd and helping to give her life purpose and meaning, and for recognizing that she’s indeed the G.O.A.T.”

While gaining over 50,000 likes on Instagram, Wynonna responded to the heartfelt message, writing, “I love you sister.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)