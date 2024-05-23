Jelly Roll Shares the Thing He Regrets Most About His Career Blowing Up Amid Father-in-Law’s Death

Jelly Roll’s career has been on overdrive since he released his debut country album Whitsitt Chapel last year. Since then, he has won awards, launched singles to No. 1 on the charts, and has played to the biggest crowds of his life. While all of that sounds great, it also takes him away from his family. The downside of the rollercoaster that is his career came into sharp focus when his father-in-law passed away earlier this month.

When it happened, Bunnie Xo took to social media to mourn her father. “Hey Bill, I’m going to miss you. You are still my favorite rock star and my hero. This one’s going to hurt,” she wrote in the post. “Rest easy and don’t make too many angels fall in love,” she concluded.

Bunnie Xo’s father fought a long battle with cancer. Even after entering hospice care, he continued to fight the disease. Unfortunately, though, he lost that battle earlier this month. In a recent interview, Jelly Roll opened up about his passing and shared the thing he regrets most after losing his father-in-law.

Jelly Roll Opens Up About His Father-in-Law’s Passing

“It’s kind of one of those things where it was a sad ending to a book that already wasn’t incredible,” he said about Bill’s death during an interview with Taste of Country Nights. “She’s hurt,” he said about Bunnie Xo. “Her and her father didn’t have the best relationship throughout her whole life. They really didn’t start getting too cool until she was in her 30s and even then, it was very tumultuous,” he revealed.

Jelly Roll watched his wife and father-in-law’s relationship improve in recent years. He even became very fond of Bill. That made it harder for both of them when he finally passed away. “I never slowed down through it all,” he said. “I felt so bad. My wife was having to grieve alone. This career, it’s just so hard to stop. But we spent a lot of time together and we’re going out of town this week,” he added. “I think we’re going to spend a couple of days together just me and her and kind of talk about it.”

