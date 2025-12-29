3 Acclaimed Artists Who Celebrated the Criminally Underrated Career and Work of Warren Zevon

John Prine, Townes Van Zandt, Judee Sill, Guy Clark, and Karen Dalton are a few songwriters you would call a songwriter’s songwriter. They wrote because they loved writing, and they continued to do so despite not selling out arenas or having songs top the charts. Another musician who certainly falls into this category is the criminally underrated Warren Zevon.

The commercial highlight of Zevon’s career came with his only Top 40 hit, “Werewolves Of London”. However, the man had a cult following and was and still is cherished by some of the greatest musicians of the 20th and 21st centuries. As a matter of fact, his final album, The Wind, features touches by Bruce Springsteen, Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne, Tom Petty, and more. With all that in mind, here are three acclaimed artists who have celebrated the criminally underrated career and work of Warren Zevon.

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan has never been one to praise the work of others on a frequent basis. Rather, he only does so when he seemingly means it. One example that shows Dylan’s admiration for Zevon is when he covered three of his songs in a row in 2002, roughly a year before Zevon’s passing in 2003.

Again, Dylan isn’t one to throw around compliments or cover songs on a whim. So, this decision seemingly comes from a deep sense of respect for his fellow pensmen. Concerning the importance of the covers, Zevon stated, “To hear Dylan sing not just one song, but another. It’s a big thrill, but beyond the honour, it’s just so strange, beyond even computing.”

Jackson Browne

As we previously stated, Jackson Browne helped Warren Zevon complete his final album, The Wind, before his passing in 2003. So, Browne was there for it all, and consequently, came to deeply admire the work of his friend and musical peer, Warren Zevon.

Browne has spoken highly of Zevon on numerous occasions, but there is seemingly one quote that we believe sums up Zevon’s writing to a tee. “His songs are like short stories—the best songs always are,” said Browne to Rolling Stone in 2003.

David Letterman

At this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the Hall of Fame finally inducted Warren Zevon with the Musical Influence Award. This was a big deal, as Zevon had a controversial history with the institution, but that is a story for another time.

We realize you were probably expecting another musician, but technically, David Letterman is an acclaimed artist. Regardless, during the honoring of Zevon at this year’s induction, Letterman stated, “Ask any of Warren’s peers—Bruce Springsteen, Don Henley, Jackson Browne, Bob Dylan…Warren Zevon is in my Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Actually, his own wing.”

Photo by Hayley Madden/Redferns