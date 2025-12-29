4 of the Best Country Duets From the 1990s That You Might Have Totally Forgotten About

For decades, country music has enjoyed a long history of country duets, with two artists combining their talents to create an unforgettable musical moment. With that in mind, these are four of the best country duets, which all came out in the 1990s.

“In Another’s Eyes” by Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks

Long before Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks got married, they were fans and friends of each other. Their first duet, “Like We Never Had A Broken Heart”, came out in 1991, on Yearwood’s eponymous debut album. Six years later, in 1997, the pair released “In Another’s Eyes“. The song, on Yearwood’s (Songbook) A Collection Of Hits record, became one of their biggest collaborations.

Written by Brooks, along with Bobby Wood and John Peppard, the song is a hint at the spark that was already ignited between them, although they were both still married to other people.

“In Another’s Eyes” says, “In another’s eyes, I’m afraid that I can’t see / This picture perfect portrait that they paint of me / They don’t realize, and I pray they never do / ‘Cause every time I look I’m seein’ you / In another’s eyes.”

The song won Yearwood and Brooks a Grammy for Best Country Collaboration With Vocals.

“It’s Your Love” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

“It’s Your Love” is Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s first duet. Written by Stephony Smith, the song is on McGraw’s Everywhere album. “It’s Your Love” was released in 1997, less than a year after the two were married. Hill is visibly pregnant with their first child in the video.

“It’s Your Love” says, “It’s your love / It just does somethin’ to me / It sends a shock right through me / I can’t get enough / And if you wonder / About the spell I’m under / Oh, it’s your love.”

“It was the very first song that Faith and I ever did together, “McGraw tells Yahoo!. “It was very early in our relationship, and it was just something that brought us together in a way that nothing else could. And then I remember shooting the video here in LA with Faith being pregnant with Gracie. That was such a special time.”

“Does He Love You” by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis

Not all duets are love songs between a man and a woman. Reba McEntire and Linda Davis had a big hit in 1993 with “Does He Love You“. The song, on McEntire’s Greatest Hits Volume 2 record, is about two women, a wife and the adulteress, both in love with the same man.

“Does He Love You” says, “But does he love you (does he love you) / Like he loves me (like he loves me) / Does he think of you (does he think of you) / When he’s holding me / And does he whisper (does he whisper) all his fantasies / Does he love you (does he love you) like he’s been lovin’ me.”

This is McEntire’s second No. 1 duet from 1993. She also had a two-week chart-topping single with Vince Gill, on “The Heart Won’t Lie”.

“I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton and Vince Gill

Dolly Parton had a big hit in 1974 with “I Will Always Love You”. In 1995, Parton released a new version, this one with Vince Gill. On her Something Special album, the song became a Top 15 country single for the duo.

“I Will Always Love You” says, “I hope life treats you kind / And I hope you have all you’ve dreamed of / And I’m wishing you joy and happiness / But above all this, I wish you love / And I will always love you.”

Photo by: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images