3 Acoustic Alt-Rock Songs From the 1990s That Read Like Love Letters

The 1990s brought a new focus on the acoustic guitar. It was like a renaissance for the thing. All of a sudden, everywhere you looked, there was the instrument. It leaned against living room walls, bedroom chairs, and dorm room sofas.

Acoustics were all around, including in many of the popular songs of the day. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. Indeed, these are three acoustic alt-rock songs from the 1990s that read like love letters.

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“Crash Into Me” by Dave Matthews Band from ‘Crash’ (1996)

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Perhaps more than any other person during the decade, Dave Matthews helped to elevate the status of the acoustic guitar. Most of the songs that he and his self-titled group released were driven by the six-string instrument. For evidence of this, look no further than the adoring track, “Crash into Me”. It’s likely DMB’s most famous tune, and it depicts the life of a secret admirer from afar. Is he a stalker? Who can be sure! But what is obvious is how much in love the speaker is.

“Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” by Jeff Buckley from ‘Grace’ (1994)

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Speaking of love, that’s exactly what this tune from Jeff Buckley is all about. Of course, Buckley boasted one of the greatest singing voices of the decade (and human history). He could sing the phone book and audiences would melt. But in this adoring lament, he highlights absence. It’s the other side of love’s coin. He is pining for someone to join him. He is pining for his love to return. We all want to feel love, but it can be a tricky thing. The stuff can hurt as much as it can heal. Buckley knows.

“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star from ‘So Tonight That I Might See’ (1993)

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This song is like a dream. But that’s how some love letters can feel, too. Sometimes when you’re reading the note from a crush, it can feel like you’re floating. Well, that’s the vibe that Mazzy Star offers on this classic 1990s tune. It’s like you’ve won some magical race. And you’re at the end of it, tired but triumphant. You’re not sure if you’re alive or dead, awake or asleep. But you feel wonderful. Then you receive a kiss on the cheek from the most beautiful person you’ve ever laid eyes on. That’s what “Fade Into You” is like.

Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns