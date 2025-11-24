3 Addictive Rock Hooks From 1975 You Won’t Be Able To Get Out of Your Head

A solid hook will always make a rock song sound better, and the following tunes from 1975 became massively popular because of their unique, catchy, or otherwise addictive hooks. Let’s take a look! These songs might just inspire you if you’re a songwriter.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Listen To What The Man Said” by Wings

How about an underrated tune from Paul McCartney and Wings? “Listen To What The Man Said” was released in 1975 and features a very melodic hook that wasn’t unusual for Macca in the 1970s. Considering he’s one of the world’s greatest songwriters, I’m not shocked that this particular song has such a smooth, upbeat, and memorable hook.

“Listen To What The Man Said” comes from Wings’ album Venus And Mars, and there are even more hook-driven songs on that album outside of the yacht rock jam, “Listen To What The Man Said”.

“Sweet Emotion” by Aerosmith

“Sweet Emotion” by Aerosmith is another song from 1975 with great rock hooks. That bassline is absolutely hypnotic, and that big, wide chorus is quite pleasing to the ear. This song ended up becoming one of several signature songs for Aerosmith, and I’m not surprised. This song peaked at No. 36 on the Hot 100 and ended up being their breakthrough song. Still, I can’t help but think it should have charted higher back in 1975.

This standout hard rock hit with a funky element to it comes from the album Toys In The Attic. Honestly, the whole of that album is essential listening, even without “Sweet Emotion” driving it.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

The hookiest hooks of all of rock music can be found in this song. Multiple hooks throughout the rock opera “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen pull the listener in. And it still enthralls music fans today. Just when you think the best part of the song has passed, another killer hook takes place. This song is probably the best of 1975, and it continues to teach songwriters a thing or two about penning the best possible rock hooks. An absolute classic for the ages, I’d say! Though, I highly recommend listening to the entirety of the album A Night At The Opera.

Photo by Evening News/Shutterstock