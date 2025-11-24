4 Grand Ole Opry Members Who Hardly Ever Perform Anymore

Becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry is for many country artists a dream come true. One of the highest honors an artist can receive, along with membership, comes a commitment to be part of the Opry family, including performing.

Videos by American Songwriter

These four country artists are all Grand Ole Opry members, even if their days of performing on the historic stage might be a thing of the past.

Barbara Mandrell

Barbara Mandrell was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1972, when she was just 23 years old. Mandrell was a regular performer for the next 25 years, until she retired in 1997. When Mandrell retired, she retired from everything, including performing at the Grand Ole Opry. But Mandrell still honored the Opry, making it the final place she performed before stepping away.

In 2022, several artists performed in tribute to Mandrell, in honor of her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member. Mandrell has made a few appearances, but has not sung on the Opry stage in many years.

Ricky Van Shelton

Ricky Van Shelton was 36 years old when he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1988. At the time, Shelton was having a lengthy string of hits, including “Somebody Lied”, “I’ll Leave This World Loving You”, “Hole In My Pocket”, and more.

Sadly, in 2006, Shelton retired. And like Mandrell, he pretty much just vanished. Not only does Shelton not perform anymore, but he no longer has an active website.

Jeanne Pruett

It’s understandable that Jeanne Pruett doesn’t perform anymore, since she is now 90 years old. Pruett was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on July 21, 1973, when she was 38 years old. At the time, Pruett was having hits with songs like “Satin Sheets” and “I’m Your Woman”.

Pruett may not perform anymore, but she did make Opry history. Pruett is the last singer to become an Opry member before the show moved to its current Grand Ole Opry location.

Ronnie Milsap

In 1976, when Ronnie Milsap was 33 years old, he became a Grand Ole Opry member. Ironically, he has Pruett at least partly to thank for his induction.

“Before I joined the Opry in 1976, Jeanne Pruett was always getting me to come out here and guest,” Milsap recounts. “Eventually, she said, ‘I think you need to join the Grand Ole Opry.’ And I said, ‘Well, how do you do that?’

“All of a sudden, one night I was over here and Mr. Roy Acuff came up to me in the hall and said, ‘Hey, Ronnie, you want to be a member of the Opry?’ I said, ‘Yes, sir.’ He said, ‘Okay, then, you’re going to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.’”

In 2023, the “Smoky Mountain Rain” singer retired from touring. He has no appearances listed on his website.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Nancy Jones