Post Malone’s Nashville Bar Honors First Responders With Free Thanksgiving Week Meals

Thanksgiving is here. With a week full of food, family, and football, families all over the country begin to travel, cook, and prepare for those unsavory relatives. But at the same time, many families of first responders will be without their loved ones on Thanksgiving Day. Having to sacrifice their time to help keep the community safe, Post Malone decided to share his thanks for those who continuously put their life on the line by giving out free meals to all first responders.

Videos by American Songwriter

While several artists dabbled in country music, the genre completely mesmerized Malone. Since releasing his debut country album with F-1 Trillion, the singer appeared to have found his home within the genre. Finding Nashville teeming with creativity and passion, the singer decided to leave his mark on the city by opening his own bar, Posty’s.

Opening not that long ago, the bar shared an image on its Instagram page showing that first responders would be treated to a free meal. The caption read, “To the ladies and gentlemen who keep Nashville safe each day, we’d love to thank you for your service! On-duty, uniformed first responders are invited to please join us Wednesday, November 26, through Friday, November 28, to enjoy a complimentary meal at Posty’s!”

Post Malone Is Spending Thanksgiving With The Dallas Cowboys

Although nothing will replace being away from their families, Posty’s hoped to make it feel a little more like home. Fans loved the idea, writing, “Being a retired first responder, this means so much to those away from their families during the holidays. At least they can eat with their work families. THANK YOU.” Another person added, “That’s fantastic…giving them the respect and acknowledgement that they deserve..”

Aside from a free meal, Malone will also be on hand for the Dallas Cowboys’ game when they compete against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day. Helming the halftime show, he said, “I’m from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years. It’s a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

Helping kick off the Red Kettle Campaign and giving back to first responders, Malone is showcasing the true meaning of the holidays.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)