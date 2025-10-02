Northern California Music Festival Relocates as Ticket Sales Hit Record Lows

Held each year over the July 4th weekend, the High Sierra Music Festival offered a stage for genres like bluegrass, roots rock, jazz, country rock, and newgrass. Dating back to the early 1990s, the festival gained a sizable following over the years. And for the past two decades, the High Sierra Music Festival called the town of Quincy home. But after facing low ticket sales, co-owner Dave Margulies decided it was time for a change.

Over the last couple of years, organizers watched as the crowds dwindled. Once able to sell around 4,000 tickets, the music festival sold nearly 2,000 tickets in 2025. A record low. Recalling the low sales, Margulies said, “It was so bad.” Having to discuss the possibility of canceling the festival, Margulies added, “We realized the repercussions of canceling. That to me would signify the death knell of the brand.”

Looking for ways to bring new life to the music festival, Margulies announced the festivities would be moving a few hours south to Grass Valley’s Nevada County Fairgrounds. “I think it’s going to help us tremendously. Quincy, as lovely as it is, is really quite remote, and Grass Valley is very accessible.”

Organizers Ready To Bring New Life To High Sierra Music Festival

For Margulies, the new location should bring more traffic to the music festival. Unlike Quincy, Grass Valley offered more populated areas with airports and accommodations for those looking to travel for the event. With a great deal of work ahead of them, Margulies promised, “We are working tirelessly to make this transition as seamless as possible.”

Although the new home for the High Sierra Music Festival, the organizers only signed a one-year contract with Grass Valley. With the possibility of an extension on the contract, Margulies appeared excited for 2026. “I’m incredibly energized by the prospect and the feedback and buy-in that we have from staff.”

Posting the news on their Instagram page, fans loved the idea of a new location for the High Sierra Music Festival. “This makes me so happy! Some of my favorite musical moments have happened at HSMF over the years. I can’t wait to experience this new location with you all.”

With fresh energy and a new venue, the High Sierra Music Festival looks to prove that its best days are still ahead.

