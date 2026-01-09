3 Amazing 1970s Songs That Would Have Flopped if They Were Released Today

So many amazing 1970s songs are still streamed, spun, and tacked onto playlists today. Some songs just have a touch of magic that stands the test of time. However, even though such songs are still loved by many today, there’s no chance that they would have become megahits if they were released today. In fact, I think the following three 1970s songs, specifically, would have flopped if they were released today. Let’s take a look, shall we?

“Disco Duck” by Rick Dees (1976)

The era of the novelty song has long since passed. There’s no way that “Disco Duck” would have charted high if it were released today, and it would likely have just made it as a TikTok sound for a couple of weeks, if that.

But back in 1976, “Disco Duck” was one of the biggest songs of the year. This disco jam made it to the Top 10 on quite a few international charts and topped the Billboard Hot 100.

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd (1974)

Those soaring guitar solos, those memorable lyrics. “Free Bird” was a massive hit back in 1974, and a lot of people still love it today. But, honestly, the age of the solo-driven rock song has passed. This song has stood the test of time, but it’s just a little bit too aged to really resonate with audiences if it were released today. Though, it might do well in the arena rock revival scene.

This Southern rock classic was a big hit back in the day, peaking at No. 19 on the Hot 100. It also did quite well in Canada.

“Feelings” by Morris Albert (1974)

We’re living in an era in which a lot of people worry about being vulnerable, empathetic, and cringe. Sincerity is in short supply, unfortunately. While that likely won’t always be the case (as culture is always evolving), it’s worth noting that it’s hard to find very vulnerable, earnest, and emotional songs nowadays. “Feelings” by Morris Albert is one of the most earnest songs of the 1970s. And if it were released today, I imagine it would be roasted and torn apart by netizens across social media.

While this entry on our list of 1970s songs that would have flopped if they were released today deserves this spot, it definitely didn’t flop back in 1974. This soft rock tune was a No. 6 hit on the Hot 100 and reached the Top 10 on quite a few international charts.

