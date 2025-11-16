3 Amazing Movies Made by Famous Musicians (and 1 That Everyone Hates)

Movies made by musicians are often hit or miss. Either they are enormously popular, both for their novelty among fans and/or the quality of the overall film, or they are objectively bad. There have been more gems than boogers through the years, though, and quite a few famous musician-made films have stood the test of time. And some really have not aged well. Let’s look at a few fan-beloved musician movies that are still loved today, plus one that fans really did not get down with.

Loved: George Harrison’s ‘Life Of Brian’

This 1979 Monty Python classic was actually produced by former Beatle George Harrison. And if it weren’t for him, this now-legendary comedy probably wouldn’t have been made. According to lore, when the comedic group first started to put the film together, their funding was cut once the studio realized what they were working on: A comedic critique of organized religion. Harrison actually formed HandMade Films with the intention of producing the movie, as he was a fan. Harrison also makes a cameo in this film, too.

Loved: Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’

While this film isn’t without critique, it’s still one of the most beloved musical films of the 1980s. Released in 1984, this romantic rock drama is a musical set to Prince’s album of the same name. From the costuming to the performances to the overall vibe of this movie, this one just never gets old.

Loved: The Who’s ‘Tommy

While aspects of this film haven’t aged well, there are few movies based around a concept album that are as well-put-together as the film Tommy. Though, even Pete Townshend himself said that he had greater hopes for the album outside of being, well, an album. This 1975 musical fantasy stars The Who’s Roger Daltrey as the titular Tommy, and the film also features the likes of big names like Elton John, Tina Turner, Eric Clapton, Jack Nicholson, and more..

Hated: KISS’ ‘Kiss Meets The Phantom Of The Park’

Alright, I kind of feel bad about this one. KISS constantly got flak whenever they did anything different. Look at their disco era, for example. But the reviews just don’t lie: Most viewers did not like this 1978 comedic horror-fantasy film. This example of movies made by musicians was a bit of a flop due to its admittedly poor acting and overall film quality. The band wasn’t a fan, either. For a while after the movie aired on NBC, no one was allowed to discuss the film around the members of KISS. Personally, I think this film is hilarious.

Photo by “Purple Rain” Video / YouTube