NFL Taps Post Malone for Annual Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show

The Dallas Cowboys’ secret is out—not that there was ever much of one. Earlier this month, America’s Team teased their annual Thanksgiving halftime show performance with a video featuring a personwalking in jeans and cowboy boots that was “so obviously Posty,” according to one social media user. Indeed, another post from Sunday (Nov. 16) has confirmed what many fans already knew: Post Malone will headline the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys’ Nov. 27 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Videos by American Songwriter

The annual Thanksgiving halftime show also launches The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Post Malone is a Lifelong Cowboys Fan

Born in New York, Post Malone moved to Grapevine, Texas, after his father became a concessions manager for the Dallas Cowboys. This has led to a lifelong love affair between the 18-time Grammy nominee and the Boys in Blue (despite the fact that Posty was less than a year old when the Cowboys won their most recent Lombardi Trophy.)

“I’m from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years,” Post Malone said in a statement. “It’s a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

On social media, the “Pour Me a Drink” crooner, 30, wrote, “how bout them cowboys?!!” under the team’s post, complete with an emoji of two beer glasses clinking together.

Although rising to fame in genres like pop and hip-hop, Post Malone pivoted to country music with last year’s F-1 Trillion. Recently, he joined the list of country stars to open a bar along Nashville’s Broadway Street.

[RELATED: Post Malone Drops $1K in Tips at Dallas-Area Eatery After Headlining Cattle Baron’s Ball]

Cowboys-Chiefs Matchup Set For Nov. 27

Lasting under 15 minutes, the performance will be broadcast live during the nationally televised game on CBS, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Eastern. Past headliners have included Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Destiny’s Child, Luke Combs, and Reba McEntire, among others.

“The Red Kettle Campaign is more than a tradition — it’s a lifeline,” said Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairman for The Salvation Army. “Every ring of a bell is a reminder that small acts of generosity can spark real joy. We’re proud to stand with The Salvation Army once again and are so excited for our biggest fan, Post Malone, to share his immense talent and energy with fans nationwide.”

Featured image by Carly Mackler/Getty Images