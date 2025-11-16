Yungblud “Relucantly” Cancels All Remaining 2025 Shows: “My Heart Is Broken”

Thus far, 2025 has been the year of Yungblud. We’ve seen the genre-bending (and gender-bending) British rocker, 28, pay spectacular tribute to the late, great Ozzy Osbourne (twice,) team up on an EP with Aerosmith, and score his first-ever Grammy nods. Between those events, he has rocked various venues across the country on his Idols World Tour. Unfortunately, the “Zombie” singer will not go out with a bang, as doctors have ordered him to cancel the rest of his shows for the year.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a post made to his Instagram Stories Saturday (Nov. 15), Yungblud explained that routine medical testing “raised some concerns” regarding his voice and bloodwork. Unfortunately, this means no performing for the rest of the year. Thus, the singer is “reluctantly” canceling gigs in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, Mexico City, and Latin America. “My heart is broken,” he wrote.

All ticket holders will receive full refunds in addition to “a gift” promised by Yungblud.

“It is in my nature to run and run until I run myself to the ground without giving a f— about anything apart from the music and you guys,” he wrote. “But this time I’ve been told I have to take it seriously and I can’t f— around.”

[RELATED: Yungblud Shares the Best Advice He Received From Late Hero Ozzy Osbourne]

Yungblud Resumes Idols Tour Next Year

Yungblud will return to the stage on Saturday, Jan. 10, at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. This kicks off a string of Australian dates, followed by a run of U.K. shows in April 2026. Next summer, the three-time Grammy nominee will return to North America for 24 additional shows.

“I don’t want do any lasting damage to myself. We are on a journey that I want to last forever,” he concluded. “I understand that some of you will be frustrated. I just want you to know that this is so hard for me to do but I promise I will make it up to you.”

Just last week, the Yorkshire-born crooner celebrated the first three Grammy nominations of his career. Yungblud earned recognition in the best rock song and rock album categories with “Zombie” and Idols, respectively. Additionally, his Villa Park cover of Black Sabbath’s “Changes” landed a nomination for Best Rock Performance.

In a Nov. 8 post, Yungblud thanked the late Ozzy Osbourne, who died just 17 days after his July 5 farewell gig. “From one madman from England to another I love you OZ and I hope one day I can show you how much,” he wrote.

Featured image by Mariano Regidor/Redferns