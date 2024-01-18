5 Things to Know About Country Legend and Super Bowl National Anthem Singer Reba McEntire

With the news hitting today that everyone’s favorite redheaded country star will be singing the National Anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl, it’s important to remember just who Reba McEntire is and where she’s come from.

Videos by American Songwriter

While the artist is seemingly ubiquitous today—and has been for several decades, incredibly—it’s worth it to dig into her past and recall just how she has affected popular culture in song, television, movies and entertainment.

[RELATED: NFL Announces National Anthem & Pre-Game Performers for Super Bowl LVIII: Reba McEntire, Post Malone, & More]

1. Her Country Roots Run Deep

Born in McAlester, Oklahoma, the 68-year-old Reba McEntire’s bread and butter is country music. Some even call her “the Queen of Country” given that she’s sold more than 75 million albums to date. Not only that, but McEntire incredibly boasts more than 100 tracks that have charted on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, with 25 hitting No. 1. While she isn’t a songwriter, per se, she is a song performer, giving her crystal clear voice (with a slight twang) to songs like “Fancy,” which was originally penned by country artist Bobbie Gentry. To date, McEntire has released 33 studio albums, which include duets with artists like Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson and she dropped her debut in 1977.

2. She’s A Beloved Actor, Too

McEntire is known for her television show, Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 for six seasons and earned her a Golden Globe nomination. But she got her first acting role in 1990, playing Heather Gummer in the horror comedy movie, Tremors, which also starred actor-musician, Kevin Bacon. She was even originally case to play a role in the iconic film, Titanic, but had to bow out when it conflicted with prior engagements. Later, in 2001, McEntire took he talents to Broadway, playing Annie Oakley in the revival of Annie Get Your Gun. In 2022, McEntire joined the cast of the show, Big Sky, before later joining the cast of…

3. She’s A Coach on The Voice

In 2023, McEntire joined the cast of the popular NBC singing competition television show, The Voice, for its 24th season. Along with John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan, McEntire filled the country seat recently vacated by Stefani’s husband, longtime coach and multi-time winner Blake Shelton. McEntire was a breath of fresh air on the show, her charm and talent shining through. And while she didn’t win this year (Horan did), she may every well take home a victory in the future as she is set for the upcoming Season 25 of the show, too.

4. This Isn’t Her First Time Singing The Anthem

No, McEntire is a veteran of singing the National Anthem on the big stage. For example, here below are two instances when the redheaded country star sang it and nailed it with poise and aplomb. Will she offer any changes to the style and performance for 2024 at the Super Bowl? We’ll just have to wait and see. But check out her style here below as a preview.

5. She’ll Be Great At The Super Bowl

There’s no doubt. Above and beyond any single achievement, accolade or career move, what distinguishes McEntire from the pack of her peers is just how quintessentially professional she is. McEntire is versatile, talented and lovable. But it’s her stalwart professionalism and preparedness over a career that’s spanned nearly five decades that makes her who she is. And on Super Bowl Sunday that will be the case, too, to be sure.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images