3 Beloved Rock Albums That Were Never Toured

Nowadays, it’s all but required for an artist to go on tour shortly after releasing an album. From both a promotional standpoint and an artistic one, touring is a good prospect for artists. But sometimes other things get in the way. The three rock albums below, though beloved, were never toured. Find out why.

Flaming Pie (Paul McCartney)

Flaming Pie isn’t the splashiest Paul McCartney record. However, it is beloved by fans. This stunningly intimate album features some of McCartney’s best love songs, which is saying a lot, considering his talent in that arena.

Despite its popularity, Flaming Pie was never given a specific tour. There are many reasons to speculate why, but we have to think that Linda McCartney’s death the following year put other things besides touring into the forefront of the former Beatle’s mind—understandably so. Another reason could be the production of this record. It’s one of his least arena-ready works, which might’ve put any tour plans on the back burner. Even on his 2025 Got Back Tour, McCartney has all but skipped over Flaming Pie. Despite not getting much love in the live circuit, this album remains a fan favorite.

It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (The Rolling Stones)

It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll was released shortly before Mick Taylor quit The Rolling Stones. Losing a band member is enough to put a spanner in the works of any tour plans, and that’s perhaps what happened when the Stones decided not to give It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll a specific tour.

It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll isn’t the Stones’ most successful album, but it held significant weight in their career. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards produced this album as a duo, giving it a sound that would become commonplace in subsequent records. Though the tracks from this album have been featured in the band’s setlists from time to time, it would’ve been interesting to see what they could’ve cooked up in this transitional period in their history.

Young Americans (David Bowie)

Young Americans, specifically the title track, is beloved among David Bowie’s fans. Though the soulful sound of this record would play a part in his subsequent years on the road, this album never got a headlining tour.

There are many fan theories as to why this successful work didn’t get a tour, but most seem to chalk it up to cost and Bowie’s cocaine addiction. Bowie did manage to perform the highlights from this record on later tours, but fans would’ve likely loved to see what a dedicated tour for this funky, soulful album would’ve looked like.

