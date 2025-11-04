Halsey Reveals She Spent the Night in the ER After Boston Show

Halsey is on the mend after a “minor medical emergency. Following her Nov. 2 tour stop in Boston, Halsey took to her Instagram Story to reveal she spent the night in the ER.

Videos by American Songwriter

Alongside a photo of herself giving the peace sign to the camera, Halsey opened up about her scary experience.

“Boston I’m gonna be honest with ya, after the show last night I was in the ER till 6 this morning,” she wrote. “Minor medical emergency.”

Halsey went on to assure fans that the incident wouldn’t impact her Nov. 3 show in Boston, writing, “I am A-Okay now and ready to rock tonight! But if I’m pacing myself, that’s why!”

Halsey continued her post by thanking the doctors and nurses who helped her in her time of need.

“Huge shout out to Mass General and Dr Kian, Dr Victoria and my nurses Carolyn and Alicia for being the absolute best team I’ve ever met,” she wrote. “And I second that with regard to the imaging staff, transport team, and patient relations!! I am so so grateful!”

She concluded, “LETS ROCK TONIGHT!”

In an Instagram post after the first Boston show, Halsey celebrated the experience, calling it “a f**king dream.”

“Ripped the encore so long I thought they were gonna kick me off the stage,” she wrote. “Thank you for trusting me with your soul and your stories and your memories. I love you infinitely. Let’s do it all again tonight!”

Halsey’s Second Boston Show

LIKE WHO FUCKING ASKED HIM pic.twitter.com/ZwJJLmjnDj — ava ミ☆ (@PARANOlALIV) November 4, 2025

The second night of the tour didn’t go off so spectacularly, though. According to Rolling Stone, Halsey was speaking to the crowd when an man shouted, “Stop talking and play.”

“You think you’re tough s**t because you’re from Boston? I’m from Jersey, baby. I’ll whoop your a**,” Halsey said in response. “My dad’s from Boston, my mom’s from Jersey—that basically makes me a f**king demon. I’m gonna play whatever the f**k I wanna play.”

Halsey continued by addressing her health scare, stating, “In case you didn’t hear me correctly, I almost f**king died to be on this stage. I’m going to play whatever the f**k I wanna play.”

In a post to X after the show, Halsey wrote, “I’ve been polite but won’t be caught dead letting a man tell me what I should play in my set.”

Halsey’s Health Struggles

Halsey has been dealing with health issues as of late. The singer recently underwent chemotherapy treatment and had a port placed.

The treatments followed her 2022 diagnosis with Lupus SLE, an autoimmune disease. At the time, she was also diagnosed with a rare lymphoproliferative disorder.

Halsey is currently on her Back to Badlands Tour, which is in celebration of the 10th anniversary of her debut LP, Badlands.

The trek kicked off in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, and is set to run through February 2026. After traveling across the U.S. and Europe, Halsey will play her final tour stop on Feb. 20 in Melbourne, Australia.

Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage