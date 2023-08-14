Watch: Gwen Stefani’s Son Performs at Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma Bar

Gwen Stefani‘s oldest son, Kingston Rossdale, made a rare solo performance at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Friday (August 11). In a video shared on TikTok, Rossdale, 17, can be seen talking to the audience before a guitarist and keyboardist join him on stage to perform. “You’re in a great spot,” Kingston told the Ole Red crowd in the video clip.

Videos by American Songwriter

Following his performance, Shelton came on stage to give the teen a hug. “Love you guys, thank you for being here,” Rossdale said at the close of his set. “Thank you. It means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night. Enjoy yourselves.”

Along with Kingston, Stefani also shares 14-year-old son Zuma and 9-year-old son Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale of Bush. Soon after their split in 2015, Stefani started dating Shelton while the two worked on The Voice together as coaches. The couple were married at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma in 2021.

In May of 2023, Stefani and her sons supported Shelton at his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction. Shelton recently left The Voice after 23 seasons, and said he wanted to focus more on family with Stefani. “Look, I love music and I love ‘The Voice,'” said Shelton. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.”

[RELATED: Reba McEntire Extends Her Run with ‘The Voice’ For Season 25]

Shelton added, “I mean, my God, it’s been 23 seasons, 12 years. My friends, I’ve seen their kids literally grow up. It’s unbelievable. All the life that’s happened. I met my wife here, you know. Everything good that could come from something like that, I’ve maxed it out.”

Reba McEntire will take Shelton’s place as a coach for Season 24 of The Voice, which kicks off in the fall of 2023. McEntire has already extended her run with the show and signed on through season 25.

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT