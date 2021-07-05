Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Wed In Private Ceremony

Country star Blake Shelton and pop singer Gwen Stefani traded marriage vows over the weekend in a private ceremony, according to a report from Page Six. The pair, who first met in 2015 on The Voice, were married on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, on which he built a special chapel for such an occasion.

In addition to their six-year (and counting) romance, Shelton and Stefani have collaborated together on several songs, including the No. 1 hit “Happy Anywhere,” featured on Shelton’s twelfth studio record, Body Language. Previously, the two teamed up on “Nobody But You,” “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” and “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”‘

Despite such a close relationship, Shelton still gets “giddy about the fact that–let’s face it– it’s Gwen Stefani,” as he told USA Today earlier this year around the new record. “She was in the vocal booth … and me and Scott [Hendricks] both had our phones out filming her. It’s just odd and weird to have her on a country record. But second of all, it works so perfectly.”

Shelton proposed to Stefani last October with a round solitaire diamond set. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” Shelton captioned an Instagram photo (below).

Last month, Stefani was spotted wearing a wedding band, sparking an early whirlwind of rumors. More recently, as reported by US Weekly, a marriage license was obtained from the Johnston County District Court Clerk in Oklahoma.

“I’m afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I’m right back into The Voice cycle again,” Shelton teased their inevitable nuptials during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna earlier this year. “And I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after. So hopefully this summer now. I think we’re right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but I don’t know.”

