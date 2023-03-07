Neil Salsich Covers Hank Williams and Gets the Coveted Four-Chair Turn on ‘The Voice’ Season Premiere

Singer Neil Salsich made the most of his performance on The Voice on Monday night (March 6), covering one of the greatest songwriters of all time and earning himself a coveted four-chair turn.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Strumming an acoustic guitar, Salsich sang Hank Williams’ song, “Honky Tonk Blues,” for the quartet of judges/coaches on the NBC singing competition show and earned adoration from each of the big names in the big chairs.

The show, which features some familiar names in the judges’ chairs—Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and some new faces, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan— kicked off with Salsich’s country song performance.

Salsich, who is 34 years old and from St. Louis, Missouri, boasted a clear, bright voice with some signature mountain twang, immediately earning head-bobs from Clarkson, Chance, and the others. Shelton turned first, and Clarkson, the show’s other veteran coach, turned second. But she was “blocked” by Shelton, meaning he made it so she couldn’t be chosen as a coach. Clarkson wasn’t happy about that one. Chance turned third, followed by Horan.

“Your vibe is so cool, man,” said Clarkson. “It’s like old-school country. Your falsetto is incredible.”

Blake praised the full-time musician’s “yodel” and said he’d be “honored” to have him on the “last Team Blake.” Shelton previously announced that this current season would be his last after 22 seasons and nine wins.

Chance made his case by saying, though he wasn’t super familiar with country music, why not put a “rapper and a country singer” tougher. “I’m really cool,” he said, “we could make something happen!”

Horan, an Irish singer, talked about his love for artists like Garth Brooks. “I feel like you’re a seasoned veteran,” he said.

“You’re all making a great case,” Salsich said. But in the end, he went with… you’ll have to watch the clip below to find out what coach he chose (okay, okay, it was Shelton).

Check out the clip below.

Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC