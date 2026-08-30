3 Boomer-Loved Songs From the 1960s You Didn’t Know Were One-Hit Wonders

Some of the most boomer-beloved 1960s mainstream hits were, unbelievably, the only hits their makers ever scored. The music industry can be fickle, and even the most talented artists might just reach the top once, then never again. Let’s take a look at a few boomer-beloved one-hit wonders from the 1960s that never quite made it big again.

“Get Together” by The Youngbloods from ‘Get Together’ (1967/1969)

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This folk rock crossover pop tune was easily one of the biggest songs of the 1960s. But did you know that The Youngbloods never really had another hit afterward? It’s true!

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“Get Together”, upon its initial release in 1967, didn’t hit the Top 40. But after the song was re-released in 1969, the song made it all the way to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. But after that, the band never reached the Top 40 on that coveted chart again. They would later disband in 1972.

“Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey from ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

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Considering this song is one of the most memorable James Bond themes of all time, you’d think Shirley Bassey would score hit after hit in its aftermath. Surprisingly, that didn’t happen for the Welsh singer in the US. “Goldfinger” was a hit across the board, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. After that, Bassey never made it to the Top 40 on the chart again. Though, she was quite far from being a one-hit wonder in her native UK, worth noting.

“San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair)” by Scott McKenzie from ‘The Voice Of Scott McKenzie’ (1967)

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This song was an amazing anthem for the Flower Power countercultural movement of 1967. It might as well be San Francisco’s official anthem. And yet, shockingly, Scott McKenzie never had as big a hit again after “San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair)” hit the airwaves.

This entry on our list of one-hit wonders from the 1960s that many a baby boomer loved peaked at No. 1 in the UK and No. 4 in the US. Unfortunately, McKenzie never made it to the Top 20 again. His closest hit was the No. 24 song “Like An Old Time Movie” from 1967 as well.

(Photo by Western Mail Archive/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)