3 Carrie Underwood Songs That Prove She Has a Soft Side

Carrie Underwood has built a 20-year career by releasing savage songs like “Before He Cheats”, “Church Bells”, “Dirty Laundry”, and more. But the mother of two has also released plenty of songs that show off her gentle side as well. We found three Carrie Underwood songs that prove she also has a soft side.

“Mama’s Song”

Carrie Underwood wrote “Mama’s Song” with Kara DioGuardi, Marti Frederiksen, and Luke Laird, inspired by her marriage to Mike Fisher. Underwood’s mother, Carole, and Fisher both appear in the video, which also features photos from Underwood’s actual wedding.

“Mama’s Song” says in part, “And he is good, so good / He treats your little girl like a real man should / He is good, so good / He makes promises he keeps / No, he’s never gonna leave / So don’t you worry about me.”

“The daughter’s saying, ‘It’s okay, Mom. He’s good. He treats me like he’s supposed to treat me. This is what you would want for me. This is a man that you would want for me,’” Underwood tells her record label.

“Heartbeat”

By her own admission, Underwood doesn’t do a lot of love songs, which is why “Heartbeat” is so special. Written by Underwood, Ashley Gorley, and Zach Crowell, the song is on Underwood’s 2015 Storyteller record.

“And tonight, I wanna drive so far, we’ll only find static on the radio,” Underwood sings. “And we can’t see those city lights and I love the way you look in a firefly glow / Saying everything without making a sound / A cricket choir in the background, underneath a harvest moon / Standing on your shoes in my bare feet, dancing to the rhythm of your heartbeat / Yeah, we’re dancing to the rhythm of your heartbeat.”

“We are always dressing up and going places, but never for ourselves,” Underwood tells Billboard, speaking of the inspiration behind the song. “We have this charity event or fundraiser. Obviously, those words don’t sing well in a song — ‘I love it when we’re at a fundraiser’ — but for us, that’s our life.”

“Kingdom”

“Kingdom” from Underwood’s 2018 Cry Pretty album wasn’t even a single, but it’s still a fan favorite. Written by Underwood, Dave Barnes, and Chris DeStefano, the song is about Underwood’s love of her husband and two boys, and her gratitude for her own simple upbringing.

“It ain’t always pretty as a picture / And it ain’t a mansion on a hill,” Underwood sings. “It’s perfectly imperfect / It’s worth more than it’s worth / It’s our life, it’s our heart, it’s our home / This is our kingdom.“

“I feel like ‘Kingdom’ is just all about the things that make you. I’m from a very small town in Oklahoma. When I sing this song, this is what I think of,” Underwood says, per Songfacts. “We had everything that we needed. Everything. We did not have a lot of extras in our lives, and that was, I think, a good thing. … When I think about home, it’s the best thing. I’m so glad that I grew up where I grew up with my amazing family and the house that we grew up in.”

Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images