Country Star Says He Has Applebee’s “Fatigue” After “Fancy Like” Shoutout

Walker Hayes is looking for a new date night spot. During an appearance on Taste of Country Nights, the singer revealed that he’s grown tired of Applebee’s.

Hayes famously shouted out in his 2022 hit song, “Fancy Like.”

“Yeah, we fancy like Applebee’s on a date night / Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake / Get some whipped cream on the top, too / Two straws, one check, girl, I got you,” he sang on the track.

It seems there can be too much of a good thing, though.

“You know, man, Applebee’s was so good to us, and they always are,” Hayes said. “… But you know, you fatigue of a restaurant, you know what I mean?”

Hayes went on to compare his feelings towards Applebee’s to that of Macaroni Grill where he used to work.

“I used to work at Macaroni Grill, and I mean the food is solid and the service is amazing—their whole brand is amazing—but if I just smell the Macaroni Grill then I need to drive to another town,” he said. “And I think we’re there on Applebee’s.”

Despite his feelings towards the restaurant now, Hayes said he and his family enjoyed all their time spent at the eatery.

“[We] crushed it, so hard. We did meet and greets there, we’ve had to-go boxes with steaks, we’ve had so many melted Oreo shakes, you would not believe,” he said, before admitting, “I’d be fine if I never ate another Oreo again.”

Hayes went on to quip, “It’s funny how something great and just awesome, and one day you just wake up and it’s just like, ‘I can’t, I can’t do it again.’ We’re taking an Applebee’s break now.”

Walker Hayes’ Next Chapter

Hayes is currently gearing up for his next tour, Walker Hayes: Unplugged Tour, which will kick off Oct. 17 in Duluth, Minnesota.

“I’m attempting something different on this tour,” Hayes wrote on Instagram. “I’m going to miss hanging with the band but we’re going full on acoustic.”

“I’d like to share my story and what’s behind all these songs,” he continued. “That’s what captivated me the most when I moved to Nashville. Hearing the writers share the life behind the lyrics. Can’t wait to see y’all out there. I imagine no two nights will be the same.”

