On This Day in 1989, Keith Whitley Was at No. 1 for the Final Time in His Life With a Song That Could Have Been Written About Him

On this day (April 10) in 1989, Keith Whitley was on a two-week run at the top of the country chart with “I’m No Stranger to the Rain.” While two more of his singles would reach the top spot, this was the last one to be released before he died in May 1989. It was also his third of five consecutive No. 1 songs. More than that, the song’s themes of struggle and perseverance made Whitley think it could have been written about him.

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Whitley’s story is one of the most tragic in country music history. He could have been one of the genre’s biggest stars. He was a multi-faceted singer, songwriter, and musician with bluegrass roots that shone through his silky note-bending croon.

While he saw chart success with singles from his debut album, L.A. to Miami, his career truly took off with releases from Don’t Close Your Eyes. The title track, “When You Say Nothing at All,” and “I’m No Stranger to the Rain” reached No. 1 in 1988 and ’89.

Unfortunately, Whitley was battling alcoholism while his star was rising. On May 9, 1989, he died of acute alcohol poisoning at the age of 34.

This Song Hit Keith Whitley Hard

Sonny Curtis and Ron Hellard co-wrote “I’m No Stranger to the Rain” in the mid-1980s. Then, producer Garth Fundis found the song and pitched it to Keith Whitley for his sophomore album. “Man, somebody’s been reading my mail,” he said, after hearing the song, according to Songfacts. “Although I didn’t write the song, I could very well have written it. It really deals with survival,” he explained.

Whitley said lines from the first verse grabbed him immediately. I fought the devil / Got down on his level / But I never gave in / So he gave up on me were the lyrics that compelled him to cut the song. “I could really identify very strongly with that particular line,” he said.

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