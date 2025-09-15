3 Classic Rock Albums Fans Changed Their Minds About

First impressions aren’t always everything. Although it can be disheartening for an artist going through a rough patch, albums that are initially disliked can often be viewed more favorably in retrospect. That was the case for the three rock albums below. These works were initially disliked upon their release, only for fans to change their minds completely later on.

Tusk – Fleetwood Mac

Tusk had the hard job of following up one of the greatest rock albums of all time, Rumours. Fleetwood Mac risked almost everything to finish that work, battling it out in the studio and ripping each other apart in their lyrics. Naturally, Rumours became a point of fascination for fans, not only because of the stellar songs on the tracklist, but because of the conditions behind the scenes.

Whatever album they made next was inevitably going to have a hard time overcoming the looming shadow of Rumours. The band ultimately landed on an experimental, diverse album: Tusk. Fans were so-so about the album when it first came out. It seemed confused. The band wasn’t able to get on one page, leading to a rich but whiplash-inducing listening experience. It took many years for listeners to come around to Tusk. Nowadays, it’s considered a strong effort for Fleetwood Mac, but that opinion was hard-earned.

McCartney II – Paul McCartney

Of all the Beatles, Paul McCartney is most known for his pop-forward material. While the other members earned hits in their solo careers, none of their writing catalogs were more catered to a mass market than McCartney’s.

McCartney defied that expectation with McCartney II. This DIY-style project later became the blueprint for modern rock albums. Subsequent bands applauded his approach and the innovations McCartney made here. Fans who listened to this album right as it came out were not so impressed. They didn’t have the foresight to see where McCartney was going with this album. It has proven to be a beloved work, but like all albums that are ahead of their time, listeners needed a few years to catch up.

Load – Metallica

Success as a band comes with its pitfalls. Everyone wants name recognition, but the expectations that come along with a strong fanbase can crush a band’s creative freedom. Good luck trying to change a single thing once you’ve earned fame and capitalized on it. You will forever be caught between fan service and your own ambition.

Metallica had spent years doubling down on their hard-edged sound, so they really shouldn’t have been surprised to find out the fans were shocked when they decided to lighten things up in the ’90s. Load was seen as a betrayal of the sound Metallica had made a name for itself on. Years later, fans have taken a more kindly view of this work, giving it its due where they can.

