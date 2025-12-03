3 Classic Rock Bands That Cut Their Teeth by Opening for the Older Guard

Everyone has to start somewhere. Always remember that, because even the biggest classic rock bands in the world had to start at the bottom to get to the top. And one of the many stops on their journey to the top was when they opened for some incredibly great classic rock bands who got their footing years before. That being said, here are three classic rock bands that cut their teeth by opening for the older guard.

Metallica

Metallica‘s big break as a band more or less transpired in 1991 with the release of their self-titled album, also known as the Black Album. However, before they reached global fame with that album, they were incredibly well-respected in metal and harder rock circles. And one of the many reasons they were is because they opened for Ozzy Osbourne in 1986.

During the first leg of Ozzy Osbourne’s The Ultimate Sin Tour in 1986, Metallica opened for the Prince of Darkness for roughly six months. On the tour, Metallica promoted their first commercially successful album within the metal rock community, Master Of Puppets. After the end of that tour, Metallica just grew and grew. And now they are arguably the most well-known metal band of all time.

Rush

One could argue that Rush‘s rock career as an opener is one of the premier facets that helped build their fanbase prior to their mainstream commercial launch in 1976. Before becoming a big enough band to sell out their own shows, Rush was the consistent opener for KISS. They opened for the band in 1974, 1975, and 1976.

During those years, Rush acted as the opener for KISS’ rock ‘n’ roll Hotter Than Hell and Dressed to Kill tour. However, by the time 1976 came around, Rush proved to promoters and the world that they could headline their own shows. The album that arguably proved that fact was their 1976 commercial breakthrough, 2112.

Guns N’ Roses

By 1988, Aerosmith was in the built of a reconstruction period. Guns N’ Roses were on the come-up. The 1988 Permanent Vacation Tour was hugely beneficial for both parties involved, especially Guns N’ Roses, as it introduced them to a large audience.

Guns N’ Roses had already released their debut album, Appetite For Destruction, but it seems their tour with Aerosmith got them over the hump. After their tour with the band, GNR embarked on their first headlining tour shortly after. In addition to opening for Aerosmith, GNR also supported The Cult, Mötley Crüe, and Alice Cooper.

