Everything You Need To Know for Tonight’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Ceremony: How To Watch, Performances, & More

Since the late 1990s, NBC has helped kick off the holiday season by broadcasting the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree ceremony. The annual event included a massive 100-foot tree, usually a Norway spruce, being lit in New York City. Watched by millions of people around the country, the special celebration is back for another year. Scheduled to air later tonight, here is your full guide to the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree ceremony, including host, where to watch, and who is performing.

Back in November, the preparations for the tree lighting ceremony began when the Norway spruce rolled into Midtown Manhattan. Over the weeks that followed, crews worked around the clock to not only lift the massive tree but also line it with over 50,000 LED lights and a star that weighed 900 pounds.

With the final preparations taking place, Rockefeller Center turned its attention to the lineup of special appearances throughout the night. And when needing a host, producers decided to bring a little country to New York City when announcing that Reba McEntire would be helming the festivities.

What Happens To The Rockefeller Tree After Christmas?

For Reba, she continues to nurture a lasting relationship with NBC. Aside from hosting the Rockefeller Center Tree ceremony, she also acted in Happy’s Place and coached on The Voice. Both are broadcast by NBC.

It wouldn’t be a true Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree celebration without a few performances. The celebration will include musical guests Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Marc Anthony, New Edition, Laufey, Gwen Stefani, and the Radio City Rockettes.

While celebrating the Christmas season, 2025 was an exciting milestone for the Rockettes as it marked their 100th anniversary.

Not wanting to miss a single second, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree ceremony will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. After the event, the tree will remain in the city until the new year. And for those wondering, when taken down, the lumber will be donated to Habitat for Humanity to help build houses across the country.

With music, memories, and a century of Christmas tradition, tonight’s ceremony promises to light up New York City once again.

(Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)