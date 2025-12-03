86-Year-Old Country Legend Issues Major Health Update Months After Heart Attack

Although known as a country music singer, Ray Stevens was a true creative. Aside from country music, he was a producer, television host, and even a comedian. Thanks to his contributions to the entertainment industry, he landed in the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. If that wasn’t enough fame, he was also a member of the Christian Music Hall of Fame. While continuing to expand his legacy, Stevens sadly suffered a heart attack months ago. Wanting to give fans a health update, the singer had some good and some bad news.

Five months ago, Stevens found himself fighting for his life when he suffered a heart attack due to blockages. With doctors working to save the singer’s life, he soon turned his attention to the road to recovery. And in a post on Facebook, the singer’s team wrote, “He is doing well following the life-saving procedures that took place earlier this year. Stevens remains upbeat and active, now back working full-time in his recording studio as he regains strength and continues forward with confidence.”

When Will Ray Stevens Perform Again?

Adding his own statement to the post, Stevens promised, “I’m trying to get strong enough to continue performing. But in the meantime, I’ve got a lot of work I want to do in the recording studio, so I intend to focus my attention there for now.”

While in high spirits, not even a heart attack could stop Stevens from working as he announced his upcoming album, Savannah. Expected to release on February 12, 2026, the country legend still needed some time before returning to the stage. “Though he is not currently committing to returning to live performance, Stevens remains optimistic and keeps the door open for the possibility as health and strength continue to build.”

With Stevens in high spirits and fans continuing to offer their love and support, the question isn’t “if” but when he will make his triumphant return to the stage. Until then, his community stands firmly behind him, cheering him on every step of the way.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)