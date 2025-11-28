Radiohead Makes History Overtaking Metallica’s Attendance Record at the O2

Since its formation during the early 1980s, Metallica has set numerous records. They sold over 163 million albums worldwide, gained entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and are the only band to perform on every continent. Yes, that includes Antarctica. It seems that the only milestone Metallica hasn’t crossed was helming the Super Bowl Halftime Show. But recently, Metallica found itself with one last record after Radiohead set a new record at London’s O2.

With the O2 promoting itself as a top venue for stars and sporting events, the arena had a capacity of 20,000 people. But back in 2017, Metallica took the stage with over 22,000 people in attendance. Packing the venue with fans, the record remained for nearly a decade. But when Radiohead traveled to the O2 for a string of shows, they decided to make a little history themselves.

Performing on November 21, 22, 24, and 25, each show brought more fans than the night before. And with the shows bringing in over 22,200 fans, Radiohead set a new record for the highest ever attendance within the venue.

The O2 Considers It An Honor To Host Radiohead

Senior Programming Director of The O2, Christian D’Acuna, discussed the historic moment, stating, “These past four record-breaking nights will go down in the venue’s history, with Radiohead breaking the attendance records each night.”

Even before the first show, D’Acuna and the rest of the O2 staff knew Radiohead would make the nights unforgettable. “We knew how special these exclusive shows would be and we’re so grateful to the band for bringing them to The O2. It’s been a true honour to host them, and each night they played different setlists spanning their incredible back catalogue.”

Performing songs like “Lucky,“ “Bloom,” “Idioteque,” “Everything in Its Right Place”, Radiohead not only entertained fans but showcased a legacy that landed them on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Artists of All Time. And just like Metallica, the band also became a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

With Metallica and Radiohead continuing to build on their legacies, the passing of this record is less a loss and more a celebration of two bands that helped define generations of music.

