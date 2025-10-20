“Something” Extra: Rush Adds 17 New Concerts to Its 2026 Fifty Something Tour, Which Now Extends into December of Next Year

Thanks to the ongoing “incredible demand” for tickets to Rush’s 2026 reunion trek, the Fifty Something tour, the Canadian rock legends have extended the outing with concerts in 17 new cities.

The tour, which kicks off June 7 at the Kia Forum in the Los Angeles area, now is plotted out through a December 15 show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. The newly dates include performances in a variety of major U.S. and Canadian cities, among them Philadelphia; Detroit; Montreal; Boston; San Antonio; Denver; Seattle; Washington, D.C.; Tampa, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Atlanta.

Rush previously announced multiple shows in or near six major North American cities—Los Angeles; Fort Worth, Texas; Chicago; New York City; Toronto; and Cleveland. All of those concerts are now sold out. Tickets are still available for a previously announced one-off show in Mexico City on June 18.

Tickets to the 17 newly announced concerts will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 31, at 12 p.m. local time. A variety of pre-sale tickets will be made available, starting on Monday, October 27, at 12 p.m. local time for Citi card members in the U.S. and American Express members in Canada.

Fans interested in participating in the Rush artist pre-sale can sign up online at Ticketmaster.com by Thursday, October 23, at 11:59 p.m. ET. VIP experiences and travel packages also will be available. For full details about purchasing tickets for the tour dates, visit Rush.com.

Those interested in buying tickets to the newly scheduled concerts early or purchasing tickets to the previously announced shows may also want to check StubHub.

More Details About the Fifty Something Tour

As previously reported, the 2026 Fifty Something tour will mark Rush’s return to the road for the first time since the band wrapped up its 40th anniversary trek in 2015.

After the R40 outing, Rush retired from touring. Subsequently, the band’s longtime drummer and lyricist Neil Peart died in January 2020 of a rare form of brain cancer. In early October 2025, Lee and Lifeson announced that they’d decided to re-form Rush for a 2026 tour with the blessing of Peart’s family. The band’s new drummer is Anika Nilles, who previously toured with late British guitar legend Jeff Beck in 2022.

Rush is planning to play two sets at each concert, with a rotating setlists featuring songs chosen from throughout the band’s catalog. The group also is planning to add a keyboardist and possibly another extra musician to the lineup for the trek.

New Video Message from Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson

Lee and Lifeson have posted a new video message on for fans Rush’s social media pages regarding the enthusiastic response to the 2026 tour and the newly announced dates.

The clip begins with Lifeson making a joke about the reason why he and Lee were posting the video.

Geddy then explains, “This message is about saying, Wow … We are blown away by the response to the announcement we made a few weeks ago that we’re going back on tour. And I cannot tell you how surprising and overwhelmed we are.”

Lifeson echoes Lee’s comment by saying, “Totally blown away by the response.”

Lee continues, “And also, the way you guys have welcomed Anika Nilles into the Rush family has been very heartwarming. I know that she’s very appreciative of that, and we’re even more excited to get back on stage and play with her, and to go through the plethora of songs that we’re planning.”

Geddy then says to Alex, “But the downside for you, my friend, is that we have to go back into the gym.”

Lifeson humorously protests, “No,” before Lee adds, “Yes, we do, because we need to be strong, ’cause we’re adding 17 more cities to our tour that will happen throughout the fall. North America and Canada, more shows. So, get ready.”

The message ends with some more Geddy joking banter between Geddy and Alex.

“We just can’t wait to get on stage and make all those mistakes that we’ve been practicing,” Lee quips.

Lifeson, laughing, responds, “Well, I have.”

Lee then says, “Well, you don’t have to practice those. you’re excellent at that.”

Lifeson concurs, “Excellent at mistakes,” before turning to the camera and thanking the fans.

Geddy and Alex then say together, “We love you guys.”

June 7, 2026 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

June 9 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

June 11 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

June 13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

June 18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

June 24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

June 26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

June 28 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

June 30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

July 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 7 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

August 9 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

August 11 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

August 13 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

August 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena*

August 26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*

September 2 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ Bell Centre*

September 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden*

September 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

September 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

September 23 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center*

October 5 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

October 10 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

October 15 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center*

October 25 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena*

October 30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena*

November 5 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live*

November 9 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena*

November 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*

November 25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*

December 1 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena*

December 10 – Edmonton, AB, Canada @ Rogers Place*

December 15 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Rogers Arena*

* = newly added date.

(Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

