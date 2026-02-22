3 Classic Rock Grammy Award Winners From 1975 Who We Still Adore

When it comes to award shows, there are good years and there are incredible, standout years. Sometimes our most famous award shows are forced to just go through the motions, to celebrate albums and artists that are solid. Other times, though, they get a chance to honor real greatness.

It’s the latter category that we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to showcase three award-winning artists from a fantastic year in music. Indeed, these are three classic rock Grammy Award winners from 1975 we still stan.

Paul McCartney

While the Liverpool, England-born Paul McCartney experienced real professional difficulty when his band The Beatles dissolved at the end of the 1960s, his musical career continued pushing forward nonetheless. Indeed, smack-dab in the middle of the 1970s, McCartney took home the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus, for the song “Band On The Run” by his group Paul McCartney & Wings. McCartney was a veritable music box and 1975 proved it again.

Stevie Wonder

Not only was Stevie Wonder nominated for the most Grammy Awards in 1975, garnering six nods, but he also took home the most trophies that night, tallying four. Indeed, Wonder won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male, for his LP, Fulfillingness’ First Finale; Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male for the song “Boogie On Reggae Woman”; and Best Rhythm & Blues Song for the all-time tune “Living For The City”.

Olivia Newton-John

In the 1970s, it was good to be Olivia Newton-John. From movies to music, everything the picturesque performer touched turned to gold. In 1978, she starred in the classic film Grease, and just three years before that she garnered two glitzy Grammy Awards at the 1975 ceremony. The first was the coveted Record of the Year for her swelling song, “I Honestly Love You”, and the next was the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female, for that same tune. What a time to be alive and what a time to be Olivia Newton-John.

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images