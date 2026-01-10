Remember When George Harrison Told a Fan To Mess With Paul McCartney’s Car in 1962?

Before The Beatles became massively popular in 1963, Beatlemania had not quite kicked off yet. They were nearing closer with their first big hit, “Love Me Do”, in 1962. But for the most part, the Fab Four were just a regular ol’ band full of young men that also happened to be friends. And, naturally, young men love to play pranks on one another.

That’s exactly what George Harrison did by sending a handwritten letter to a fan of The Beatles, asking them to thoroughly trash Paul McCartney’s car. And, thankfully, that letter has been preserved for music history buffs and Beatles fans alike to have a laugh at today.

The Beatles Started Out as a Regular Band, and Regular Bandmates Often Prank Each Other

George Harrison, like the rest of The Beatles before they became insanely famous, often responded to fan mail while they were on the up-and-up. Harrison came across a letter from one Susan Houghton, who had contacted the band to wish them well during the holidays and send some flowers to Harrison’s mother. And, strangely, Houghton also asked for some advice on how to properly wash a car. Harrison obliged, but not without ulterior motives.

He was quite thorough, too. Which isn’t surprising, as Harrison owned a 1964 Jaguar E-Type and likely cared about keeping it spotless. You can read the letter yourself here.

To summarize, Harrison wrote out each step quite clearly, instructing the fan to use soapy water, polish, and a vacuum cleaner. But the final steps were where things got interesting.

“Now proceed to 20 Forthlin RD, with about 6 buckets full of dirty muddy greasey water, where a shiney Ford Classic will be seen,” the letter reads. “Spread contents of the buckets evenly, so as to leave a nice film of muck over the car. You can now return home knowing you have done your deed for the day. Thank you!!! Proceedings should be carried out about the 8th of January.”

That location mentioned is (allegedly) where Paul McCartney parked his Ford Classic. We’ll probably never know if that’s 100% true, but if it is, George Harrison really pulled a fast one on Paul McCartney. Who knows if the fan followed through with Harrison’s in-depth instructions? I’m sure McCartney was fuming if she did.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images