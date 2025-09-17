3 Classic Rock Songs by The Eagles We Can’t Stop Singing

There’s an old trick in recording. If you track multiple voices on a given lyric, it will subliminally make the listener want to sing along with that part of the song. That’s why when you hear a song with great harmonies, you often find yourself singing along, too. Well, whether or not they knew that trick in real-time, the Los Angeles-born rock band Eagles sure had a lot of songs we love singing along to. That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs by The Eagles we can’t stop singing.

“Take It Easy” from ‘Eagles’ (1972)

Any song that gives you permission to slow down and relax is thumbs-up in our book. But when that kind of song is sung by the great 70s classic rock band Eagles—well, then you have something special. Speaking of great harmonies that make you want to sing along with a band, this track is rich with them. It’s overflowing with them in the best of ways. So, buckle up and prepare to sit back and relax. Sing along whenever you’re ready!

“Hotel California” from ‘Hotel California’ (1976)

The Eagles’ most famous song, “Hotel California”, is on the short list of the greatest classic rock songs of all time. It’s got incredible guitar solos, a memorable story and theme, and vocal performances that are out of this world. If you are on a road trip and you put this song on, there is zero chance those in the car will remain silent. Everyone will start singing. They won’t even realize it at first. By the end of the tune, everyone will be worn out, having given their best performances of the day.

“Lyin’ Eyes” from ‘One of These Nights’ (1975)

This acoustic-driven song doesn’t quite have the edge as “Hotel California”, but it does offer some great vocal gang harmonies that invite those listening at home to sing along. The Eagles were truly great at arranging those kinds of vocal lines. They knew what they were doing. They were bringing you into their weather system. Sometimes sunny, sometimes torrential downpours pelted your face. But it was always big and wonderful. “Lyin’ Eyes” is part of that sonic ecosystem.

