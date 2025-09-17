Hollywood Bowl Set for Epic Night as Steven Tyler Teams With Joe Perry

While Steven Tyler stepped away from touring after battling a vocal cord injury, it seemed that the iconic singer couldn’t stay away from the spotlight for too long. Back in July, he took the stage at the Back to the Beginning concert to honor the legendary Ozzy Osbourne. And just a few weeks ago, he appeared at the MTV VMAs to helm a tribute to Ozzy alongside Yungblud and Joe Perry. And now, rumors suggest that Tyler will team up with Perry once again for a special performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

On Wednesday, September 17th, The Joe Perry Project will perform as the opening act for The Who at the Hollywood Bowl. But although the opening act, Perry wanted to make the most out of his time on the stage. Welcoming back Tyler, the singer is expected to perform three songs with Perry.

Again, the last few months have been somewhat of an unknown for Tyler. With the singer no longer able to tour, it appeared that he wasn’t done with the spotlight. Outside of his recent performances, he stepped into the studio with Yungblud to promote their new collaboration on “My Only Angel.”

Joe Perry Shares His Thoughts On One Final Aersomith Concert

With Tyler proving his voice could still carry a tune, many fans wondered if he would schedule another concert. And according to Perry, “I would bet that there’s an Aerosmith show left. There’s been talk about doing a documentary; that might be part of it. I’ve been spending a lot of time with Steven and he just doesn’t want to tour and he can’t tour.”

Having spent decades on the road, both Tyler and Perry knew the toll a tour could take on the body. “It’s tough. I’m not sure I would want to go out and book another 40-city tour. It’s a long way to the top and staying there takes it out of you, especially an Aerosmith tour.”

Although Tyler wasn’t looking to book an entire tour, the idea of one final show to celebrate the legacy of Aerosmith could be in the works. And if Perry’s words ring true, the Hollywood Bowl could mark the beginning of Aerosmith’s long-awaited farewell

(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund)