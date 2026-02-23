3 Classic Rock Songs From 1976 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

Feel like being transported back to 1976, when hard rock, early synth, and a whole lot of attitude were at the forefront of mainstream music? These classic rock songs from 1976 were likely incredible to witness when they first dropped. Decades later, they still shake the ground we stand on. Let’s revisit a few classics!

“The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy

There are few hard rock songs from 1976 more anthemic than this delightful, simple, and very memorable tune from Irish rock band Thin Lizzy. A standout release back in April 1976, “The Boys Are Back In Town” made it to the top of the Irish charts and No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. In the years since the band’s biggest song hit the airwaves, it has become a go-to track for use in television and films. I can certainly see why. It’s quite the anthemic 70s rock jam.

“Silly Love Songs” by Wings

Wings and Paul McCartney were quite busy bees in the 1970s. A few Wings songs from 1976 could have made it to this list. I went with “Silly Love Songs” from Wings At The Speed Of Sound simply because of how fun and funky it is. Disco wasn’t dead in 1976, and McCartney jumped on the bandwagon at the best possible time.

Fun fact: With this tune, McCartney became the first musician to have a year-end No. 1 track as a member of two different bands. His previous year-end No. 1 hits were “I Want To Hold Your Hand” and “Hey Jude” with The Beatles.

“Love Is Alive” by Gary Wright

How about a little bit of synth-rock on our list of classic songs from 1976? “Love Is Alive” doesn’t make it to classic rock radio as much as it used to, in my experience. And I think that’s a real shame. This is such a good song. It certainly makes sense why big names like Olivia Newton-John, Chaka Khan, and Joe Cocker all covered it at some point. Penned and recorded by Gary Wright, “Love Is Alive” was a No. 2 hit on the Hot 100 and did similarly well in Canada.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns