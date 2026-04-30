3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1960s With Visually Stunning Lyrics

The ability to write a song is truly a gift. But some writers are able to capture entire scenes in their lyrics. These are three classic rock songs from the 1960s, with lyrics that are visually stunning.

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“Galveston” by Glen Campbell

Jimmy Webb is the writer of “Galveston“, one of Glen Campbell’s biggest hits. The title track of Campbell’s 12th studio album, “Galveston” became a No. 1 crossover hit.

“Galveston” says, “Galveston, oh Galveston, I still hear your sea waves crashing / While I watch the cannons flashing / I clean my gun and dream of Galveston / I still see her standing by the water / Standing there lookin’ out to sea / And is she waiting there for me? / On the beach where we used to run.”

Webb may have written “Galveston”, but he credits Campbell with making the song such a success.

“He could come up with great intros and great solos, great breaks,” Webb tells Songfacts. “And he wrote perfect strings, because he wrote very little. It was a minimalist approach and it just left Glen out there with the song and the guitar. I tended to write a little bit more as an arranger, and probably too much. So I could have done better to have stayed out of Glen’s way, I think.”

“The House Of The Rising Sun” by The Animals

“The House Of The Rising Sun” is The Animals’ second single and their first—and only—No. 1 hit. A traditional folk song, “The House Of The Rising Sun” appears on their eponymous debut record.

The song says, “There is a house in New Orleans / They call the Rising Sun / And it’s been the ruin of many a poor boy / Dear God, I know I was one / My mother was a tailor / She sewed my new blue jeans / And my father was a gamblin’ man / Way down in New Orleans / And the only thing a gambler needs / Is a suitcase and a trunk / And the only time he’s satisfied / Is when he’s a drunk.”

Dolly Parton and Five Finger Death Punch also have a version of “The House Of The Rising Sun”.

“What A Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong

In any era, there likely isn’t a song with lyrics as descriptive as “What A Wonderful World”. Written by Bob Thiele (credited as George Douglas) and George David Weiss, “What A Wonderful World” came out in 1967.

A No. 1 hit for Armstrong, “What A Wonderful World” says, “I see trees of green / Red roses too / I see them bloom / For me and you / And I think to myself / What a wonderful world / I see skies of blue / And clouds of white / The bright blessed day / The dark sacred night / And I think to myself / What a wonderful world.”

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns