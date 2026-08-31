3 Rock Songs From the 1980s That Will Actually Make You Smarter

The 1980s showed music fans a window into the truth. For as banal and mundane as everyday could be back then, many musicians felt a responsibility to show their audiences what was possible, what was still out there.

Below, we wanted to highlight three tracks from the decade that did just that. These are three songs we return to often for the lessons they teach. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1980s that will actually make you smarter.

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“Kiss” by Prince And The Revolution from ‘Parade’ (1986)

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Too often we think that the way to someone’s heart is by dressing nice, looking well off, and impressing them with flash. But Prince says otherwise. One of the greatest rockers, songwriters, and performers of all time went on the record and said it wasn’t about all that. Sometimes love comes from the most unexpected of places. That’s what Prince told us on this fantastically funky rock tune. It’s not about the glitz, it’s about what’s inside that counts. And if you ever doubt that—remember that Prince told you.

“Sunday Bloody Sunday” by U2 from ‘War’ (1983)

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History can be a hard thing to remember. We don’t always want to look at our past and recall the horrors of humanity. But if we don’t want to repeat our mistakes, sometimes we have to remember them clearly. That’s just what the Irish-born rock band U2 does on this tune from their 1983 LP, War. On the offering, the band remembers a sad day when British troops killed 14 unarmed protestors during the conflict known as the Troubles. Not a good day, but it’s also not smart to always look away.

“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman from ‘Tracy Chapman’ (1988)

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When you live in certain places, it can seem like there is no way out. But on “Fast Car”, songwriter and performer Tracy Chapman reminds us that sometimes, even when life is hard, there is a path to a better place. While the lament offers unfortunate details about family and financial support, Chapman never lets hope die in the song. As she plays her acoustic, as she sings along, there is always a sense that somehow, someway, you can find a better life out there.

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