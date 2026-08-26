3 Classic Rock Songs That Celebrate Home Without Sounding Corny

These three rock songs are classic stories of longing for home. Whether you’re counting down the days until you’re off the road, reminiscing on a place you once lived, or in love with your current house, these songs will make you homesick to the highest degree.

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“Home Sweet Home” — Mötley Crüe

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Maybe it’s a stretch to call Mötley Crüe classic rock, but the more years that pass between their heyday and now, the more that descriptor becomes true. They have perhaps the greatest rock song about missing home. “Home Sweet Home” sees the rockers get a little vulnerable without sacrificing their edge.

“My heart’s like an open book / For the whole world to read / Sometimes nothing / Keeps me together / At the seams,” the lyrics read. This song sees the band dreaming about heading back home after an exhausting stretch on the road. Many of their listeners won’t be able to relate to that specific idea, but the homesickness is relevant to all of us.

“Sweet Home Alabama” — Lynyrd Skynyrd

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Even if you’re not from Alabama, something about Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” will feel nostalgic enough to be a homecoming every time you hear it. For those of us from the South, this track feels like our anthem. This band celebrated their musical home, Muscle Shoals, with this track, without a hint of cheesiness.

It would be easy for a song so gushing to lean a little corny, but Lynyrd Skynyrd somehow makes this ode sound as anthemic and sharp as any of their other offerings.

“Our House” — Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

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This soft, folk-rock track is one of the most stunning songs about home that artists in this genre have ever put out. An ode to Graham Nash’s time spent with Joni Mitchell, this song is domesticity incarnate. “Staring at the fire / For hours and hours while I listen to you / Play your love songs all night long / For me, only for me,” the lyrics read. This song transports listeners to Nash and Mitchell’s shared home. And it delivers plenty of imagery for us to fall in love with, just as they were.

This song is uber-sentimental, as most folk-leaning songs are. But it avoids any clichés. It’s got just the right mix of sentiment and groundedness.

(Photo by Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images)