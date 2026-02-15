3 Classic Rock Songs That Musically Captured the End of the Hippie Era in the Early 1970s

Some say that the hippie era truly ended when 1970 rolled around. Others would say that it didn’t end until the US military finally pulled out of Vietnam in 1973. Either way, the early 1970s marked a unique time for music, one full of songs that punctuated the end of the hippie era of the 1960s. Let’s look at just a few such legendary songs.

“Won’t Get Fooled Again” by The Who (1971)

This might just be one of the most cynical songs of the Vietnam War era. The Who, in their ever-creative and conceptual way, look at revolution, protests, and politics through the lens of cynicism. And why wouldn’t they? After years of admirable attempts to change the establishment, it seemed as though the people had failed to change the establishment at all.

The most poignant line in “Won’t Get Fooled Again” comes at the end: “Meet the new boss / Same as the old boss.” If you’ve lived through multiple political revolutions and wars, this line hits home hard. When I think of the end of the hippie era, I think of this song.

“Ohio” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (1970)

This was an unavoidable entry on this list. “Ohio” is considered by many to be the song that marked the end of 60s idealism. Written about the tragic Kent State shootings. Neil Young wrote the lyrics of “Ohio” after seeing photos of the unarmed college students who were shot (and some killed) by the National Guard at Kent State University during a Vietnam War protest. “Ohio” was banned by some radio stations after it was released. And it remains one of the most arresting songs of the era.

“Something In The Air” by Thunderclap Newman (1969)

This one’s from 1969, but it’s too relevant not to include here. “Something In The Air” by Thunderclap Newman is both on-the-nose and also connected to our first entry on this list of classic rock songs that captured the end of the hippie era. Pete Townshend of The Who produced it. And when you really listen to the lyrics of this blues rock song, it captures the essence of an uncertain time. One in which the Vietnam War raged on but culture as a whole seemed to be changing as the 60s rolled over into the 70s.

My favorite line? “We got to get together sooner or later / Because the revolution’s here.”

