3 Classic Rock Vocalists That Somehow Still Have a Voice After Years of Strenuous Singing

Being a professional singer might seem like all sunshine and rainbows, but the truth is, it isn’t. As concussions and broken bones are occupational hazards among football players, vocal fold hemorrhages and nodules are occupational hazards among singers, especially classic rock singers whose style is gritty, raspy, intense, and essentially, very damaging. That being said, here are three classic rock vocalists who somehow still have a voice after years of strenuous singing.

Brian Johnson

Arguably, the most appealing part of Brian Johnson‘s vocal style is the rough-and-tumble attitude it embodies, and it embodies that attitude because he sings with a reckless-abandon demeanor that pleasantly sounds like the engine of a muscle car. Surprisingly, Johnson had suffered no major vocal cord injuries due to this style and is still going strong to this day.

The only hiccup Johnson has experienced due to music is a bit of hearing issues, and as a result, he temporarily stepped down from the band in 2016. However, that didn’t permanently stop Brian Johnson, as he is still the lead vocalist of AC/DC.

Robert Plant

In 1973, Robert Plant underwent throat surgery to remove vocal nodules from his vocal cords. Evidently, this surgery was a direct product of the vocal gymnastics he performed on a daily basis, and years after that surgery, he kept performing those gymnastics at the same level. However, that is no longer the case, but Plant still sings.

Robert Plant’s voice has changed drastically over the years, as his newer voice in his older years is far more folky, melodic, and generally humbler. As you very well already know, that style highly contrasts the high-flying style he utilized during his time with Led Zeppelin. Regardless, the man still has a voice and an incredible ability to sing.

Steven Tyler

In 2023, Steven Tyler suffered a larynx fracture, a permanent vocal cord injury. Consequently, he had to retire from touring to save his voice. Other vocal injuries Tyler has experienced over the years include a ruptured blood vessel in his vocal cords and general chronic strain. However, is this all that surprising? After all, the unique aspect of Tyler’s vocal style is the intense volume and sharpness of it.

Despite these injuries, Steven Tyler still takes the stage every so often. Recently, Steven Tyler performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, where he honored Ozzy Osbourne by singing “Mama, I’m Coming Home”. So while he seemingly has to be cautious with his voice, the man has not yet called it quits.

