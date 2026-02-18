The Voice Behind ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Theme Song Pays Tribute to James Van Der Beek After His Death

Paula Cole is remembering James Van Der Beek. The singer, who was the voice behind “I Don’t Want to Wait,” the Dawson’s Creek theme song, took to Instagram to pay tribute the late actor. Van Der Beek, who starred in the teen drama titular role, died on Feb. 11 after a cancer battle. He was 48.

“@vanderjames touched so many of us with his wise, loving and gentle soul,” Cole wrote alongside photos of Van Der Beek with his kids. “I’m grieving for the loss of such a beautiful person in our world, such a father to his family and husband to @vanderkimberly.”

Cole continued her post by referencing the September 2025 Dawson’s Creek reunion, which was put on to raise money for Van Der Beek amid his colorectal cancer battle.

“I wish I could have attended the fundraising event in NYC in the fall, and to have met up with so many of the @dawsonscreek_official family, but my Mom has been in hospice,” Cole explained.

The singer further noted that she is “here in shared sadness and love for his family.”

“If you are so moved, please add your support to the Van Der Beek family fundraiser – link in my bio,” she concluded. “Love is what we leave behind after a lifetime. And love lives eternally.”

What to Know About James Van Der Beek’s GoFundMe

Following his death, Van Der Beek’s friends began a GoFundMe to support his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and six kids.

According to a post on the fundraising site, amid his illness, Van Der Beek’s family “faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care.”

“In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds,” the post revealed. “They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.”

As of publishing time, the fundraiser has collected more than $2.6 million. In a follow up post on the page, the organizers noted that people’s “kindness has meant more than we can put into words.”

“In the middle of deep grief, your support has been a light,” the post read. “It reminds us that love is real, that community is strong, and that James’s spirit continues to bring people together.”

Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns