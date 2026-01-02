3 Classic Rock Women Who Released No. 1 Albums in the Mid-1970s

In the 1970s, classic rock was a locomotive that no one could or wanted to stop. The musical style was everywhere, and its plentiful fans were grateful. As a result, if you take a glance at the Billboard Top 200 charts during the decade, you’ll see a plethora of classic rock artists who hit No. 1.

That’s what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three classic rock albums from three female classic rock singers and artists that peaked at the top spot in the middle of the decade. Indeed, these are three classic rock frontwomen who scored No. 1 LPs in the mid-70s. If you were around in the mid-1970s, you definitely heard these tunes on the radio constantly.

‘Wrap Around Joy’ by Carole King (1974)

Where would the world be without the contributions to it by Carole King? Putting aside her work on the seminal Really Rosie cartoon, King is a prolific songwriter and performer who has penned some of the most poignant songs in history. And in 1974, she got her flowers when her LP that year, Wrap Around Joy, hit No. 1 on the vaunted Billboard Top 200.

‘Heart Like A Wheel’ by Linda Ronstadt (1974)

Linda Ronstadt could do it all. The artist, who once had the Eagles as her backing band, saw her 1974 LP, Heart Like A Wheel, take the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 in early 1975. A little momentum and a slow build never hurt anyone. And Ronstadt, who could dance between pop, rock, and even country, gave her fans what they wanted with her popular LP.

‘Have You Never Been Mellow’ by Olivia Newton-John (1975)

Speaking of people who could do it all, Olivia Newton-John had the 1970s in the palm of her hand. An actress of great renown, known for movies like Grease (ever heard of it?), Newton-John also sold more than 100 million albums during her career. Talented? Uh, yeah! The award-winning artist also garnered a No. 1 album in 1975 with the release of Have You Never Been Mellow.

