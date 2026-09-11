3 Classic Singles From the 2000s That Still Have a Fresh Sound Decades Later

Some singles that were released in the 2000s to great acclaim (and charting success) haven’t exactly aged well. Some songs, though, sound just as fresh today as they did back in the early aughts. Let’s take a look at just a few such singles from the 2000s that still sound absolutely amazing today.

“Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley from ‘St. Elsewhere’ (2006)

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Neo-soul never sounded so good. Though, you can’t really define “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley as solely neo-soul. The duo of CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse touched on about a million different genre elements throughout St. Elsewhere, and “Crazy” alone has elements of psychedelia, electronica, funk, pop, alt-R&B, and more. “Crazy” peaked in the Top 5 almost globally back in 2006, and it took home a Grammy Award as well.

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“Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes from ‘Elephant’ (2003)

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This song is really minimalist when you listen carefully. The bass is simple. The drums are simple. The vocals, pacing, and overall structure are all quite simple. Yet, when put together, you’ve got one of the most addictive and well-aged alternative rock songs of all time. It makes sense why “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes is still so beloved after all these years. Shockingly, the song only made it to No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the time.

“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers from ‘Hot Fuss’ (2003)

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If you’re a millennial, this is one of those famous alt-rock songs from your younger years that will be stuck in your head for the rest of your life. I’ll probably be belting out the lyrics to this Killers track well into my elderly years when it comes on oldies radio. If radio even still exists in the future.

“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers wasn’t a massive hit when it was first released. But after a re-release in 2004, the track made it to No. 10 in both the US and UK.

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